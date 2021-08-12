Deji Oshilaja set to miss Burton’s clash with Ipswich

Burton are set to be without defender Deji Oshilaja for their League One clash with big-spending Ipswich.

Oshilaja added to Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s injury problems when he limped out of the midweek Carabao Cup exit to Oxford.

Hasselbaink is already without Kane Hemmings (hamstring) and Louis Moult for a number of weeks.

Jacob Maddox could also remain sidelined with an injury picked up on the opening day of the season, in which case Joe Powell looks set to continue up front.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook will revert to his strongest possible line-up after watching a young side crash out of the Carabao Cup to Newport.

New boys Kyle Edwards and Hayden Coulson are both in line to feature after being ineligible for the midweek game.

Centre-back Toto Nsiala, who was injured on the opening day of the season, is still out with Corrie Ndaba likely to deputise.

The Tractor Boys are still without defender George Edmundson and midfielder Joe Nolan.