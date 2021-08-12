Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Deji Oshilaja set to miss Burton’s clash with Ipswich

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 3.07pm
Burton’s Deji Oshilaja, right, is set to be sidelined (Tim Goode/PA)
Burton’s Deji Oshilaja, right, is set to be sidelined (Tim Goode/PA)

Burton are set to be without defender Deji Oshilaja for their League One clash with big-spending Ipswich.

Oshilaja added to Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s injury problems when he limped out of the midweek Carabao Cup exit to Oxford.

Hasselbaink is already without Kane Hemmings (hamstring) and Louis Moult for a number of weeks.

Jacob Maddox could also remain sidelined with an injury picked up on the opening day of the season, in which case Joe Powell looks set to continue up front.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook will revert to his strongest possible line-up after watching a young side crash out of the Carabao Cup to Newport.

New boys Kyle Edwards and Hayden Coulson are both in line to feature after being ineligible for the midweek game.

Centre-back Toto Nsiala, who was injured on the opening day of the season, is still out with Corrie Ndaba likely to deputise.

The Tractor Boys are still without defender George Edmundson and midfielder Joe Nolan.

