Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kyle Vassell targeting full recovery from injury as Cheltenham host Wycombe

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 3.22pm
Kyle Vassell, left, is looking to return for Cheltenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kyle Vassell, left, is looking to return for Cheltenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kyle Vassell could complete his return from injury by landing a place in Cheltenham’s starting line-up for the visit of Wycombe.

Vassell came off the bench to score in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers although boss Michael Duff insists he will not be rushed.

Defender Ben Tozer and striker George Lloyd both started at Rovers and will hope to have done enough to retain their places.

Likewise Duff will consider whether loan duo Taylor Perry and Callum Wright did enough as they prepare for a tough task against the Chairboys.

Wycombe, who progressed in the Carabao Cup after beating Exeter on penalties, are still without David Wheeler following his positive test for coronavirus.

And boss Gareth Ainsworth does not find himself with an abundance of options as midfielders Dominic Gape and Curtis Thompson remain sidelined.

Defender Max Ram is looking to figure for the first time while Sullay Kaikai, who made his full debut against the Grecians, hopes to retain his place.

Ainsworth’s men have made a positive start to the new campaign having kicked off with a win over Accrington last weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier