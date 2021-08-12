Dapo Mebude set for AFC Wimbledon league debut against Bolton

Dapo Mebude is in line to make his league debut for AFC Wimbledon against Bolton.

The forward joined the Dons on loan from Watford last week but was not match fit to face Doncaster.

Mebude instead made his first appearance in the Carabao Cup win over Charlton and should be in the squad at the weekend.

Boss Mark Robinson made seven changes against the Addicks so the likes of Ollie Palmer and Luke McCormick will return.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt must choose between goalkeepers Matt Gilks and Joel Dixon.

Gilks was below par in the 3-3 opening-day draw with MK Dons, while Dixon kept a clean sheet and saved a penalty in the shoot-out win over Barnsley in the cup.

Defender Declan John could miss out again after suffering a knock against Milton Keynes.

Summer signing Will Aimson is not yet ready to feature due to a groin injury.