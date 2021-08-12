Sol Bamba in contention to feature for Middlesbrough against Bristol City

New signing Sol Bamba could feature for Middlesbrough in their Sky Bet Championship game against Bristol City after making his debut in a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Blackpool on Wednesday.

Manager Neil Warnock explained after that match that Martin Payero’s second-half substitution was nothing to worry about.

Payero made his debut for Boro at Bloomfield Road and was replaced in the second half, which Warnock said was down to fatigue.

Marcus Tavernier is still a doubt as he recovers from a muscle injury sustained during pre-season.

Joe Williams is not expected to feature for the visitors after coming off against Forest Green on Tuesday with a tight thigh.

Manager Nigel Pearson said the injury will probably keep Williams out for a week.

Callum O’Dowda could also miss out after picking up a knock against Blackpool last weekend, with Pearson saying the issue will be “touch and go but nothing serious”.

Antoine Semenyo has also returned to training following knee surgery in May.