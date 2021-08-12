Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sol Bamba in contention to feature for Middlesbrough against Bristol City

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 3.56pm
Sol Bamba could play against Bristol City (Mark Kerton/PA)
Sol Bamba could play against Bristol City (Mark Kerton/PA)

New signing Sol Bamba could feature for Middlesbrough in their Sky Bet Championship game against Bristol City after making his debut in a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Blackpool on Wednesday.

Manager Neil Warnock explained after that match that Martin Payero’s second-half substitution was nothing to worry about.

Payero made his debut for Boro at Bloomfield Road and was replaced in the second half, which Warnock said was down to fatigue.

Marcus Tavernier is still a doubt as he recovers from a muscle injury sustained during pre-season.

Joe Williams is not expected to feature for the visitors after coming off against Forest Green on Tuesday with a tight thigh.

Manager Nigel Pearson said the injury will probably keep Williams out for a week.

Callum O’Dowda could also miss out after picking up a knock against Blackpool last weekend, with Pearson saying the issue will be “touch and go but nothing serious”.

Antoine Semenyo has also returned to training following knee surgery in May.

