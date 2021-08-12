Marcus McGuane among returning reinforcements as Oxford host Charlton

Oxford boss Karl Robinson will have more options at his disposal when former club Charlton make the trip to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

The U’s were missing several players for their Sky Bet League One opener against Cambridge last weekend, but saw Marcus McGuane return from a long-term thigh injury to start at Burton in midweek while Nathan Holland scored on his second debut for the club in the Carabao Cup tie.

Elliott Moore was absent due to illness and will need to be assessed but numerous other members of the squad are now out of self-isolation.

Jamie Hanson (shoulder) and Derick Osei Yaw (hamstring) are unavailable while Sam Long (calf) will be checked on.

Charlton fielded a youthful side during their cup defeat to Wimbledon on Tuesday but will be boosted by the return of Adam Matthews, Ryan Inniss, Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington on Saturday.

The Addicks also completed the signing of Crewe attacker Charlie Kirk this week and the wideman will hope to be involved at Oxford.

Manager Nigel Adkins remains without Jake Forster-Caskey for the foreseeable future due to anterior cruciate ligament damage, but Ben Purrington (hamstring), Alex Gilbey (Covid-19) and Ronnie Schwartz (fitness) are close to being in contention.

Charlton have failed to score in their first two matches of the campaign and were held to a goalless draw by Oxford in the most recent meeting between the clubs in March.