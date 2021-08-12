Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Scott Wootton and Shayon Harrison primed for Morecambe debuts against Shrewsbury

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 4.06pm
Experienced Scott Wootton signed for Morecambe this week (Mike Egerton/PA)
Experienced Scott Wootton signed for Morecambe this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

Morecambe should be able to call on new boys Scott Wootton and Shayon Harrison as they prepare for the visit of Shrewsbury.

Defender Wootton and striker Harrison signed this week and will bolster the Shrimps as they look to continue their encouraging start to the season.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake is looking to feature after returning from injury as a non-playing substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Blackburn.

Striker Jonathan Obika is out until next year with a hamstring injury, while Ryan Delaney is set to miss out again.

Shrewsbury start life without striker Oliver Norburn, who completed his move to Peterborough in midweek.

And the Shrews are also without captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell as he continues his isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

One boost for boss  Steve Cotterill is the form of Aaron Pierre, who came through the Carabao Cup win over Lincoln with no ill effects.

Striker Tom Bloxham is set to return to the starting line-up after returning as a substitute against the Imps following a slight illness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier