Scott Wootton and Shayon Harrison primed for Morecambe debuts against Shrewsbury

Morecambe should be able to call on new boys Scott Wootton and Shayon Harrison as they prepare for the visit of Shrewsbury.

Defender Wootton and striker Harrison signed this week and will bolster the Shrimps as they look to continue their encouraging start to the season.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake is looking to feature after returning from injury as a non-playing substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Blackburn.

Striker Jonathan Obika is out until next year with a hamstring injury, while Ryan Delaney is set to miss out again.

Shrewsbury start life without striker Oliver Norburn, who completed his move to Peterborough in midweek.

And the Shrews are also without captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell as he continues his isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

One boost for boss Steve Cotterill is the form of Aaron Pierre, who came through the Carabao Cup win over Lincoln with no ill effects.

Striker Tom Bloxham is set to return to the starting line-up after returning as a substitute against the Imps following a slight illness.