Akin Odimayo passed fit to feature for Swindon in Carlisle clash

Swindon head coach Ben Garner has revealed Akin Odimayo is fit ahead of the game against Carlisle.

The defender was forced off the field with cramp in the second half of the Robins’ defeat by Cambridge in the Carabao Cup.

Mathieu Baudry also went off during the Cambridge game with a tight hamstring which is hoped not to be serious.

Dion Conroy, Ben Gladwin and Kaine Kesler-Hayden were all rested on Tuesday and could feature.

Carlisle will be hoping striker Zach Clough can play at the County Ground.

Clough withdrew from their opening league game against Colchester with a tight hamstring and missed the midweek cup tie against Sheffield United.

Morgan Feeney could also make his case to earn a spot in the starting line-up after slotting into a back three against the Blades.

Feeney’s performances in the cup and throughout pre-season have since earned him praise from manager Chris Beech.