Shaun Williams could feature as Portsmouth entertain Crewe in League One clash

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 4.33pm
Danny Cowley hopes his side bounce back from defeat at Millwall (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Shaun Williams could retain his place in the Portsmouth starting line-up for their League One clash with Crewe at Fratton Park.

Midfielder Williams made his competitive debut for the club in the Carabao Cup defeat at Millwall in midweek and will be looking to line up against Alex.

Defender Paul Downing is on the verge of returning to Danny Cowley’s matchday squad after declaring himself fully fit.

Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) remain doubts, while Pompey were appealing the red card handed out to defender Callum Johnson at the New Den.

Crewe boss David Artell will continue to look to keep changes to a minimum as his side prepare for the trip to Fratton Park.

Artell saw his side continue their promising start to the new campaign with a hard-fought Carabao Cup win at Hartlepool despite being reduced to 10 men.

Defender Billy Sass-Davies saw red in the 13th minute of the game and is set to be suspended with fellow centre-back Donervon Daniels his most likely replacement.

Tom Lowery continues to be sidelined by Artell pending the resolution of ongoing contract talks.

