Swansea boss could retain cup stars for Sheffield United showdown

Swansea boss Russell Martin could be tempted to name an unchanged side when his team resume Sky Bet Championship action against Sheffield United.

Martin made five changes for the Carabao Cup win at Reading, after seeing the Swans make a losing start to their league campaign at Blackburn.

Brandon Cooper, Daniel Williams, Yan Dhanda, Joel Piroe and Morgan Whittaker all came in and impressed in the 3-0 victory at the Madejski Stadium in midweek.

Liam Walsh will be assessed but Connor Roberts (groin) remains out and Jay Fulton is still suspended.

The Blades will be without Lys Mousset for four to six weeks after the striker suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day of the campaign.

Left-back Enda Stevens will also be out for the foreseeable future with the knee injury he sustained during pre-season.

In Mousset’s absence, two former Swansea strikers could start against their old club on Saturday – with Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster both in contention to replace the Frenchman. Veteran Billy Sharp is also an option.

Aaron Ramsdale has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal this week, but he is expected to keep his place in goal at the Liberty Stadium.