Millwall to check on fitness of Jake Cooper and Ryan Leonard for Blackburn game

Millwall are likely to check on defensive duo Jake Cooper and Ryan Leonard ahead of the Sky Bet Championship visit of Blackburn.

Both players made their first starts of the season in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Portsmouth, with Cooper returning from a knock and Leonard featuring in only his second game since an ankle injury he suffered in February.

Cooper and Leonard both played 90 minutes on Tuesday and their fitness is unlikely to be risked so the pair could find themselves on bench duty for the Rovers fixture.

Mason Bennett is the only notable absentee with an ankle injury that will rule out the attacker until after the first international break of the campaign in September.

Tony Mowbray says Blackburn have no fresh injury worries ahead of the trip to The Den.

Bradley Dack was on the scoresheet the last time Rovers travelled to Millwall in March, coming away with a 2-0 win, but the midfielder remains on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

Fellow midfielders Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson and defender Scott Wharton are also unavailable.

Sam Gallagher’s strike and Ben Brereton’s penalty helped Blackburn make a winning start to the Championship season last weekend with a 2-1 win over Swansea.