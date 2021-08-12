Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nottingham Forest could be without Loic Mbe Soh against Bournemouth

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 5.15pm
Loic Mbe Soh is set to sit out for Nottingham Forest (Simon Galloway/PA)
Loic Mbe Soh is a doubt for Nottingham Forest ahead of their Championship game against Bournemouth.

The defender was forced off at half-time during the season opener at Coventry with a groin issue and did not feature in Forest’s 2-1 win against Bradford in the Carabao Cup.

There are also doubts concerning Joe Worrall, who is suffering a calf injury, and Lewis Grabban, who has returned to training from self-isolation.

Joao Carvalho has made his case to start against Bournemouth after netting both of Forest’s goals against the Bantams, with new signing Philip Zinckernagel assisting both.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has said he will make a late call on the readiness of defender Jack Stacey.

The full-back was forced off early in the first half of the Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons last month after feeling his quad.

The Cherries are also without Junior Stanislas and Steve Cook, who are returning from long-term injury issues, while Arnaut Danjuma has just returned to training with the team after a foot problem.

Jefferson Lerma is also unavailable as he continues to serve a six-match ban.

