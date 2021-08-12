Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin believes Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy will have options

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 6.03pm
Matty Kennedy is interesting St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Matty Kennedy is interesting St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin expects Matty Kennedy to have plenty of options as he admitted his admiration for the Aberdeen winger.

Goodwin is on the hunt for pace and width to add to his attack and confirmed he had been in talks with a target.

And he did not hide his interest in Kennedy amid reports both Saints and Ross County are keen to take the Dons player on loan.

“I like Matty and I tried to get him when he was at St Johnstone,” said Goodwin, whose side face Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t compete with Aberdeen at that time.

“Players of that calibre tend to have a lot of suitors and no doubt that will be the case.

“At the moment Matty is an Aberdeen player. No doubt he will be frustrated at his game time in the early part of the season but he is certainly a player that I like.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]