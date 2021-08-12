Paul Coutts still suspended as Bristol Rovers take on Stevenage

Bristol Rovers are again without captain Paul Coutts for the visit of Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two.

The veteran midfielder is serving the second game of his three-match ban for his sending off in last weekend’s season-opening loss at Mansfield.

Manager Joey Barton has been without a number of players at the start of the campaign but Sam Nicholson, Alex Rodman and Sam Finley are pushing to return after featuring in a practice match in midweek.

The game could come too soon for Aaron Collins and Trevor Clarke while Brett Pitman remains on the sidelines.

Stevenage will again check on midfielder Arthur Read and defender Brad Barry.

The pair are yet to feature this season as they continue to build themselves up towards match fitness in training.

Manager Alex Revell reported no fresh injury concerns after the penalty shoot-out victory over Luton in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Having made only two changes for that game, he could however decide to freshen up his side.