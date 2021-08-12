Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer to check on Tahith Chong ahead of Stoke fixture

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 6.05pm
Tahith Chong suffered a hamstring injury in Birmingham’s win at Sheffield United (Nigel French/PA)
Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer will check on the fitness of Tahith Chong ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Stoke.

The midfielder, on loan from Manchester United, has not trained this week after a hamstring problem forced him off in the Blues’ win at Sheffield United on the opening day of the season.

Ivan Sanchez and Jordan Graham both started against Colchester in midweek in the EFL Cup win and are options to replace Chong should he miss out.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (illness) is still out along with Dion Sanderson, although the defender could play in an under-23 game next week as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Leo Ostigard, Alfie Doughty and Sam Surridge are hoping to make their first league starts for Stoke.

The trio all made their full debuts for the club in the midweek win against Fleetwood in the EFL Cup, with Surridge on the scoresheet to add to his goal from the bench on the opening day of the campaign.

Josh Tymon was absent in the cup after suffering a concussion in the victory against Reading and the defender will be assessed.

Will Forrester, Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Tashan Oakley-Boothe continue their return to fitness.

