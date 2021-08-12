Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer to check on Tahith Chong ahead of Stoke fixture

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer will check on the fitness of Tahith Chong ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Stoke.

The midfielder, on loan from Manchester United, has not trained this week after a hamstring problem forced him off in the Blues’ win at Sheffield United on the opening day of the season.

Ivan Sanchez and Jordan Graham both started against Colchester in midweek in the EFL Cup win and are options to replace Chong should he miss out.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (illness) is still out along with Dion Sanderson, although the defender could play in an under-23 game next week as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Leo Ostigard, Alfie Doughty and Sam Surridge are hoping to make their first league starts for Stoke.

The trio all made their full debuts for the club in the midweek win against Fleetwood in the EFL Cup, with Surridge on the scoresheet to add to his goal from the bench on the opening day of the campaign.

Josh Tymon was absent in the cup after suffering a concussion in the victory against Reading and the defender will be assessed.

Will Forrester, Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Tashan Oakley-Boothe continue their return to fitness.