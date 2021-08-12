Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Luke Chambers will hope to return to Colchester side for Northampton visit

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 6.12pm
Luke Chambers will hope to return for Colchester after illness (Nigel French/PA)
Luke Chambers will hope to return for Colchester after illness (Nigel French/PA)

Colchester defender Luke Chambers is hoping to return as Northampton visit the JobServe Stadium in Sky Bet League Two.

The 35-year-old was forced to miss the midweek loss to Birmingham in the Carabao Cup after picking up a sickness bug.

Loan signing Sylvester Jasper will hope to retain his place after an impressive first start for the club against the Blues.

Teenage defender Billy Cracknell, who made his senior debut in March, is not in contention having this week joined non-League Concord Rangers until January.

On-loan Tottenham forward Kion Etete will hope to retain his place in the Cobblers side after a stunning debut in midweek.

The 19-year-old scored both goals as Jon Brady’s side came from behind to stun Coventry 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Brady will again assess defender Michael Harriman (illness) and midfielder Jack Sowerby (shoulder).

The pair are yet to feature this season but are nearing fitness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier