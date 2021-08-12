Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Chelsea warn fans some may not be able to attend match over seating issue

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 6.32pm
Chelsea may have to close certain sections of Stamford Bridge this weekend (Andy Rain/PA)
Chelsea have warned some fans they may not be able to attend Saturday’s Premier League opener due to a seating issue at Stamford Bridge.

The club have been installing rail seating in certain sections of the stadium over the summer.

Most of the work is now complete but the club cannot guarantee all parts of the Matthew Harding Stand lower will be finished before the game against Crystal Palace.

This is because of an issue with supply from the manufacturer. The affected blocks are eight, nine, 14, 15 and 16.

Should these parts of the stadium need to remain closed, fans will be notified. Refunds of tickets and reasonable travel expenses will be offered in compensation as well as a complimentary ticket to a Champions League fixture.

A final announcement will be made on Friday at 3pm.

A club statement read: “We continue to work with the manufacturer and our teams on site to ensure as many seats as possible are available.

“We sincerely apologise for this situation, we should have done better. We have tried everything possible to avoid it, but due to the bespoke nature of the fittings we have no alternative but to wait and see if the supplier can meet our manufacturing and fitting deadlines.”

