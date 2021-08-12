Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Johanna Konta pulls out of Montreal following knee injury

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 8.01pm
Johanna Konta has been hit by injury in Canada (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Johanna Konta’s frustrating summer appears to have taken another turn for the worse after she withdrew from the National Bank Open in Montreal.

The British number one was due to face American 15th seed Coco Gauff for a place in the quarter-finals on Thursday but pulled out due to a knee injury.

Konta had been hoping for a prolonged run at the WTA Tour event after missing both Wimbledon and the Olympics.

The 30-year-old was unable to play at the All England Club after being deemed a close contact of someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. She then contracted coronavirus herself and was unable to travel to Tokyo.

Her return to action in Canada had been going well and she reached the third round by battling back from a set down to beat third seed Elina Svitolina on Wednesday.

A tweet from the WTA Tour read: “Johanna Konta has withdrawn from Montreal due to a left knee injury. Coco Gauff advances to the quarter-finals via walkover, will face either (Petra) Kvitova or (Camila) Giorgi.”

