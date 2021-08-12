Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Raheem Sterling wants more goals after Jack Grealish joins him at Man City

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 11.32pm
Raheem Sterling is looking forward to linking up with England team-mate Jack Grealish at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Raheem Sterling hopes the arrival of Jack Grealish at Manchester City will help him increase his goal tally.

The 26-year-old is looking forward to linking up with England team-mate Grealish at club level following the former Aston Villa captain’s British record £100million switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling netted just 14 times in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side last season – 17 less than the 2019-20 campaign – but, playing alongside Grealish, he is looking for more this time.

Grealish made his City debut in the Community Shield last week
“They have signed a great player and someone that wants to prove himself at the highest level,” said Sterling. “I don’t think there is any better club for him to try and do that.

“He is a player that always wants the ball, he gets in good pockets of space and he is creative.

“It adds another creative player to this team which I am really excited about so hopefully he can add a few more goals to my tally.

“When you add good players to your team it is always a good thing. He is a player I believe can truly have a great career here.”

Sterling hopes to get back to his best in the coming season
Sterling’s form fell away last season but he was one of England’s stand-out performers during their run to the final of Euro 2020 in the summer.

Having had a break since, he now feels refreshed and ready for the new Premier League campaign.

Sterling said: “It is great to be back. The first few days are a bit rusty, but it is great to be back. I had a great summer holiday for a week or so, and now I am raring to get back to training.

“It is exciting and it is a season that I am really looking forward to. I have got all my energy and attention to focus on going into the season and I am really looking forward to it to be honest.”

City and Sterling are bidding for a fourth title in five years this season
Champions City begin their title defence at Tottenham on Sunday.

Sterling said: “We have enjoyed (being champions), but it is finished, it is done. The last season is over and done with, so we are not going to get the trophy again this year by looking back at last season.

“We know what we have to do, we have to come out fast in the league and just play our football, that is the most important thing.”

