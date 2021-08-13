Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ange Postecoglou happy for Joe Hart to take centre stage in Celtic win

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 4.31am
Joe Hart endeared himself to the Celtic fans (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Joe Hart endeared himself to the Celtic fans (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ange Postecoglou was delighted to see Joe Hart take the acclaim of the crowd as Celtic beat Jablonec 3-0.

The former Manchester City and Tottenham goalkeeper made two impressive saves in quick succession as Celtic set up a Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar.

The packed crowd roared with delight as Hart came out on top in a one-on-one in the second half.

But they went further after he made a close-range stop from the resulting corner, celebrating almost as they would have greeted a goal.

The fact that thousands of fans were back inside Celtic Park for the first time in 17 months might have had a lot to do with the enthusiastic reaction to the saves.

But they also seemed to be celebrating the fact that Hart could be the answer to the team’s goalkeeping issues after struggling to find an established number one since Fraser Forster and Craig Gordon departed.

Postecoglou said: “It was brilliant, great for Joe. He didn’t have a lot to do but the two moments he stood up and he now gets a feeling of what it’s like to be part of this special club.

“That’s what we want to do with our players, the new ones especially, make them understand that they are at a special football club.

“There’s demands with that, there’s pressures with that, but if you deliver and show that sort of intent, there’s no better place to play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier