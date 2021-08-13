Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Joao Pedro and Joshua King missing as Watford host Aston Villa

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 11.10am
Joao Pedro will miss Watford’s season opener against Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Joao Pedro will miss Watford’s season opener against Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Watford will be without strike duo Joao Pedro and Joshua King as they host Aston Villa on their Premier League return.

Pedro (knee) is missing while King will have to wait to make his Hornets’ debut due to a minor groin issue.

Nathaniel Chalobah is also absent through illness but Peter Etebo, Imran Louza and Emmanuel Dennis could be in line to make their competitive debuts.

Villa will check on striker Ollie Watkins before heading south after the striker took a bang to knee during pre-season.

New signing Leon Bailey has had to isolate since arriving from Jamaica but trained on Thursday and will go straight into the squad, while fellow new face Emi Buendia is fit after an adductor issue disrupted his own build-up to the campaign.

Douglas Luiz is yet to return from the Olympics while Morgan Sanson and Bertrand Traore are short of fitness as they continue to recover from injury.

Provisional Watford squad: Foster, Bachmann, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Masina, Kabasele, Femenia, Sierralta, Navarro, Rose, Cleverley, Gosling, Quina, Louza, Etebo, Deeney, Sema, Gray, Success, Sarr, Dennis, Fletcher.

Provisional Villa squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Young, Guilbert, Hause, Tuanzebe, McGinn, Buendia, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Bailey, Moraes, Watkins, Ings, Davis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier