Lincoln to assess Lewis Montsma ahead of Fleetwood clash

Lewis Montsma could be available for Lincoln’s first Sky Bet League One home game of the season against Fleetwood.

The defender was forced off with a shoulder injury during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Shrewsbury but has trained since.

Fellow central defender Adam Jackson should be available after he picked up a knock against Gillingham last weekend.

Captain Liam Bridcutt will also return for the Imps after being rested in midweek.

Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps is expected to make his first league start of the season at the LNER Stadium.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined for the last four months with a shoulder injury but played his first full 90 minutes in Tuesday night’s cup defeat to Stoke.

Attacking players Shayden Morris, Callum Morton and Gerard Garner could return to the starting line-up after being named on the substitute’s bench in midweek.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns alongside defenders Danny Andrew and James Hill will be looking to start their third consecutive games.