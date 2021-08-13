Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Lincoln to assess Lewis Montsma ahead of Fleetwood clash

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 11.13am
Lewis Montsma could be fit enough to start for Lincoln after picking up a shoulder injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lewis Montsma could be available for Lincoln’s first Sky Bet League One home game of the season against Fleetwood.

The defender was forced off with a shoulder injury during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Shrewsbury but has trained since.

Fellow central defender Adam Jackson should be available after he picked up a knock against Gillingham last weekend.

Captain Liam Bridcutt will also return for the Imps after being rested in midweek.

Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps is expected to make his first league start of the season at the LNER Stadium.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined for the last four months with a shoulder injury but played his first full 90 minutes in Tuesday night’s cup defeat to Stoke.

Attacking players Shayden Morris, Callum Morton and Gerard Garner could return to the starting line-up after being named on the substitute’s bench in midweek.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns alongside defenders Danny Andrew and James Hill will be looking to start their third consecutive games.

