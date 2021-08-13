Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tom Conlon could return for Port Vale against Tranmere

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 11.47am
Tom Conlon has been managing a niggle (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Port Vale are hopeful Tom Conlon will be available for Saturday’s visit of Tranmere.

The midfielder was absent from the midweek defeat to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup because of a niggle but it is hoped he will be fine to face Rovers.

Striker Devante Rodney was also absent against the Black Cats because of a knock but he too is likely to be in contention this weekend, while midfielder Jake Taylor continues to miss out with a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan could be back after serving a suspension against Sunderland following his dismissal at Northampton last weekend, while defender James Gibbons could make the squad following a hamstring complaint.

Tranmere will once again be without defender Chris Merrie.

The 22-year-old was given his marching orders in last weekend’s season-opening win against Walsall and a subsequent appeal against the red card was rejected, so he will serve the second match of a three-game ban at Vale Park.

Club captain Scott Davies is still expected to be out of action, with the goalkeeper nursing an Achilles injury.

Defender Calum Macdonald is also thought to be unavailable.

