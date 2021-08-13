Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Sport

Accrington waiting on John O’Sullivan ahead of Cambridge clash

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 12.08pm
John O’Sullivan is a doubt for Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)
John O'Sullivan is a doubt for Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Accrington are hopeful over the fitness of John O’Sullivan for Saturday’s visit of Cambridge.

The Irish midfielder sustained a knock in last Saturday’s season-opening defeat at Wycombe and was absent as a result for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Rotherham, and he is again a doubt for this weekend.

Summer signing Joe Hardy will have to wait to make his Stanley debut as the forward faces a couple of months on the sidelines, having had an operation.

Captain Seamus Conneely is once more expected to be sidelined with a calf injury sustained during pre-season.

Defensive duo Lloyd Jones and Jubril Okedina are doubtful for Cambridge.

The pair both sustained niggles in the Carabao Cup tie against Swindon, which the U’s won on penalties, so may not be risked for the trip to the Wham Stadium.

Brighton loanee Jensen Weir played the entirety of the match against Swindon, having only returned to training earlier in the week after injury, and should be in contention to face Stanley.

Jack Lankester and Leon Davies are also back in training although they remain some way from match fitness.

