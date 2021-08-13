Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Graham Alexander eyes Motherwell improvement against Dundee

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 12.58pm
Graham Alexander wants improvement (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is looking for improvement against Dundee after getting some continuity in recent weeks.

Alexander experienced some pre-season disruption but he is closing in on a full squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup tie.

The Well boss handed Connor Shields a debut in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone after the former Queen of the South forward was hampered by fitness issues.

Alexander is looking for a clean sheet on Tayside after taking one point from two league matches.

“The first three/four weeks of pre-season were difficult, we had a lot of trialists in and players missing through injury and illness, and it took a while to get a consistent squad together to bed down how we want to play,” he said.

“We have had that for the last two or three weeks and I can see the improvements in the team and the understanding of what’s required and how their team-mates play.

“We will be looking for those improvements on Saturday. I am really confident in the strength of our squad at the moment. I still think we need to improve it if we can but we have certainly got enough to win games of football.

“We want to keep clean sheets, we are working hard on the training pitch to improve.”

Another summer signing, Callum Slattery, arrived the day before Motherwell’s final group fixture and has had to find his match-fitness through competitive games.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Southampton, said: “It was 100 miles per hour at the start, I got up here and straight into training and a game the next day, so it’s been full on. I had been training for a couple of weeks before heading up here.

“As time goes by it can only get better for myself and the team. I’d like to say I came in just shy of full fitness but as the weeks go on I feel like I am going to get fitter and fitter.

“There’s a few lads in the same situation as myself, quite new to the team, but the experienced lads have made it very easy and I think we have gelled quite quickly as a team.

“We know each other quite well now and we set high expectations for each other.”

Mark O’Hara and Liam Grimshaw are both closing in on comebacks and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Tayside.

O’Hara has been back training for two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury early in pre-season while Grimshaw has been out for seven months because of illness.

