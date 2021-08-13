Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Steve Bruce calls on under-30s to get Covid vaccine after Karl Darlow’s illness

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 2.11pm
Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow is recovering from the after-effects of Covid-19 (Nick Potts/PA)
Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow is recovering from the after-effects of Covid-19 (Nick Potts/PA)

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has urged under-30s to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 after seeing the effect the virus has had on goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Darlow would have been in line to start Sunday’s Premier League opener against West Ham at St James’ Park with number one Martin Dubravka injured but the 30-year-old, who was admitted to hospital for almost a week, has been ruled out by the toll the illness has taken on his body, including the loss of a stone and a half in weight.

He is the latest Magpies player to be struck down by coronavirus – skipper Jamaal Lascelles, fellow defender Federico Fernandez and striker Allan Saint-Maximin all had spells out of action last season – and their experience has left Bruce in little doubt as to the impact the illness can have.

He said: “It’s well documented that he’s been suffering with Covid and for any young people out there who are not having this jab, there’s a prime example.

“Karl found himself in hospital for the best part of a week, he’s dropped over a stone and a half in weight and it’s really knocked him around.

“There’s a 30-year-old who was hospitalised by this thing – young, fit, healthy and it’s left him in a very, very poorly situation.

“He’s getting bit by bit a little bit stronger, but it basically wiped him out, so just because you’re under the age of 30, you’re not immune to it.

“There we have evidence in our squad of how sick even young people can get. We’ll give him as much time as he wants.”

In the absence of Dubravka and Darlow, 24-year-old Freddie Woodman is in line to make his Premier League debut against the Hammers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]