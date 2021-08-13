Rory Holden back in training ahead of Walsall’s clash with Forest Green

Rory Holden could return for Walsall when they take on Forest Green.

The playmaker has been out with injury but was able to train with the rest of the team this week.

Joss Labadie could be a doubt for the Saddlers after limping off during their midweek defeat to Doncaster in the Carabao Cup.

Hayden White is not expected to feature as he recovers from injury.

Baily Cargill could be up for selection for the visitors.

He returned to training alongside Udoka Godwin-Malife this week.

Jordan Moore-Taylor is a doubt after picking up a knock in the Carabao Cup win against Bristol City earlier in the week.

Sadou Diallo could be in contention to feature after making his debut against the Robins.