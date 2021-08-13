Todd Cantwell available for Norwich’s clash with Liverpool

Norwich expect to have midfielder Todd Cantwell available after an ankle problem for the Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta is not yet fully fit after struggling with the consequences of a positive Covid-19 test, but there are no other isolation issues within the squad after a recent outbreak at the club.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele is another doubt as he recovers from tonsillitis, but new signings Pierre Lees-Melou, Joshua Sargent, Christos Tzolis, Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn and Billy Gilmour, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, could all be involved. Full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is in contention for his first appearance since a season-ending knee injury in October.

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s other major decision will be who to pair him with as Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are both fit after their own injuries while new signing Ibrahima Konate has impressed in pre-season.

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are only a week into their delayed pre-season, so are only likely to be on the bench while left-back Andy Robertson’s ankle injury means Kostas Tsimikas is set for his first league start a year after joining the club.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, McLean, Gilmour, Dowell, Cantwell, Rashica, Pukki, Gunn, Zimmerman, Omobamidele, Mumba, Rupp, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Hernandez, Hugill, Sargent, Tzolis.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, N Williams, Gomez, Konate, Davies, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Firmino, Origi, Minamino.