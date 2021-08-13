Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Todd Cantwell available for Norwich’s clash with Liverpool

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 2.41pm
Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell has been carrying an ankle problem (Nigel French/PA)
Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell has been carrying an ankle problem (Nigel French/PA)

Norwich expect to have midfielder Todd Cantwell available after an ankle problem for the Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta is not yet fully fit after struggling with the consequences of a positive Covid-19 test, but there are no other isolation issues within the squad after a recent outbreak at the club.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele is another doubt as he recovers from tonsillitis, but new signings Pierre Lees-Melou, Joshua Sargent, Christos Tzolis, Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn and Billy Gilmour, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, could all be involved. Full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is in contention for his first appearance since a season-ending knee injury in October.

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s other major decision will be who to pair him with as Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are both fit after their own injuries while new signing Ibrahima Konate has impressed in pre-season.

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are only a week into their delayed pre-season, so are only likely to be on the bench while left-back Andy Robertson’s ankle injury means Kostas Tsimikas is set for his first league start a year after joining the club.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, McLean, Gilmour, Dowell, Cantwell, Rashica, Pukki, Gunn, Zimmerman, Omobamidele, Mumba, Rupp, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Hernandez, Hugill, Sargent, Tzolis.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, N Williams, Gomez, Konate, Davies, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Firmino, Origi, Minamino.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier