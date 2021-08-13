Odin Bailey eager to show attacking skills for Livingston

Odin Bailey has set himself ambitious targets for getting Livingston on the goal trail after joining the cinch Premiership club on loan.

The 21-year-old Birmingham winger scored four goals and created five others in 36 Sky Bet League Two matches for Forest Green last season, where he played alongside former Livi midfielder Nicky Cadden.

Bailey believes he can do better this term and could get his first chance to shine when David Martindale’s side host St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Bailey, who signed on Monday, said: “I’m an attacking player, I like to get at players, beat players, and create and score goals as much as I can.

“Last season I did that a little but this season I want to improve on that a lot more and really kick-start in terms of assists and goals.

“I always set myself targets. I achieved them last year but I still feel I can do better this year.

“Going out on loan, I have learnt a lot already and I want to learn more. Coming up here is a massive opportunity for me and hopefully I can grab it with both hands.”

Bailey added: “I spoke to Cadds just before I came up and he had nothing but positive things to say about the place.

“I came up with an open mind and everything he said is true. The lads have all made me feel very welcome so I couldn’t ask for more.

“There’s a lad at Birmingham, Charlie Lakin, who was at Ross County last season and he had nothing but positive things to say about the league and everything involved in Scotland.

“So I have had a good inkling about what it’s going to be like and I can’t wait to experience it all for myself.”

Fellow newcomer Harry Panayiotou could also make his debut against the Buddies and Martindale hopes to have one or two players back from injury, with Adam Lewis, Cristian Montano and Andrew Shinnie all missing out last week.

Jaze Kabia and Jack McMillan (both knee) are definitely out along with long-term absentee Keaghan Jacobs (foot).

Marvin Bartley is available after sitting out the first two league games through suspension but the Livi assistant manager will have to miss the next two league matches after the Scottish Football Association re-imposed his ban.

The midfielder thought he had served his suspension while taking his place in the dugout for the opening two league games but he should have been in the stand under SFA rules.