Wigan set to make changes for Rotherham clash

Wigan will recall some of their big hitters for the visit of Rotherham.

Boss Leam Richardson made changes for the Carabao Cup clash at Hull, with the likes of Charlie Wyke, Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough and Callum Lang dropping to the bench.

They are expected to return to Richardson’s side against the Millers.

James Carragher will hope to be involved after making his first-team debut as a substitute against Hull.

Rotherham have no fresh injury concerns.

Boss Paul Warne is expected to revert to the side that beat Plymouth in last week’s League One opener, having made seven changes for the Carabao Cup loss to Accrington in midweek.

Defenders Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Angus MacDonald (unspecified) continue to miss out.

New signing Tolaji Bola is hoping for a place in the squad following his move from Arsenal earlier this week.