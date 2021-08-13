Sport Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter makes Coventry loan switch By Press Association August 13 2021, 3.14pm Coventry have added Jake Clarke-Salter to their squad for the season (Mike Egerton/PA) Coventry have signed defender Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old, who plays at centre-back, came up through the Blues’ ranks before making his Premier League debut in 2016. He has since had loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Dutch club Vitesse and Birmingham, where he spent most of the last two seasons. Clarke-Salter has also represented several of England’s age groups and captained the under-21 side. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Thomas Tuchel rejects idea that Romelu Lukaku makes Chelsea title favourites Southampton sign teenage striker Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher heads to Crystal Palace on loan Women’s Super League champions Chelsea start new season against Arsenal