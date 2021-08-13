Levi Sutton to miss Bradford opener due to head injury

Levi Sutton misses Bradford’s opening game of the season at home to Oldham on Saturday due to a head injury.

The 24-year-old suffered a knock just after the half hour mark in the Bantams’ 2-1 Carabao Cup loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Bradford boss Derek Adams will also be without right-back Oscar Threlkeld (calf), who was forced off at half-time in City’s 0-0 draw with Exeter last weekend and played no part in their cup exit.

Summer arrival Fiacre Kelleher is awaiting his competitive debut while Yann Songo’o continues to recover from a knee injury and Caolan Lavery is working his way up to full fitness.

Dylan Bahamboula will be back in league action for the Latics.

The 26-year-old missed the opening game of the season due to Covid restrictions but returned for the cup win over Tranmere in midweek.

Davis Keilor-Dunn and Jacob Blyth will be looking to start their third consecutive games as Bahamboula comes back into the side.

Oldham boss Keith Curle will be missing from the sidelines as he is on a 10-day period of isolation while former Bradford defender Alan Sheehan returns to the Utilita Energy stadium as a player-coach for the game.