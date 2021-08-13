Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Levi Sutton to miss Bradford opener due to head injury

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 3.26pm
Forest’s Tyrese Fornah (left) and Bradford’s Levi Sutton battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup first round (Tim Goode/PA Images)
Levi Sutton misses Bradford’s opening game of the season at home to Oldham on Saturday due to a head injury.

The 24-year-old suffered a knock just after the half hour mark in the Bantams’ 2-1 Carabao Cup loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Bradford boss Derek Adams will also be without right-back Oscar Threlkeld (calf), who was forced off at half-time in City’s 0-0 draw with Exeter last weekend and played no part in their cup exit.

Summer arrival Fiacre Kelleher is awaiting his competitive debut while Yann Songo’o continues to recover from a knee injury and Caolan Lavery is working his way up to full fitness.

Dylan Bahamboula will be back in league action for the Latics.

The 26-year-old missed the opening game of the season due to Covid restrictions but returned for the cup win over Tranmere in midweek.

Davis Keilor-Dunn and Jacob Blyth will be looking to start their third consecutive games as Bahamboula comes back into the side.

Oldham boss Keith Curle will be missing from the sidelines as he is on a 10-day period of isolation while former Bradford defender Alan Sheehan returns to the Utilita Energy stadium as a player-coach for the game.

