David Turnbull loving life at Celtic under Ange Postecoglou after European brace

David Turnbull is “loving” Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic transformation and is confident his style of play will bear fruit.

Turnbull netted his first two goals of the season as Celtic beat Jablonec on Thursday to make it three consecutive victories with 13 goals scored.

Postecoglou has unleashed an even more attacking line-up in the past two matches and Celtic will approach next Wednesday’s Europa League play-off first leg against AZ Alkmaar with confidence.

On Postecoglou, Turnbull said: “Since he has come in it’s been brilliant, working on what he wants us to do. He doesn’t want to change that.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou salutes the crowd (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“The boys all love it. It’s just about working on it and working hard and I’m sure results will come with that.”

Turnbull has been paired with Tom Rogic at the head of a three-man central midfield for the last two matches, with Callum McGregor behind them. With two wingers outside them and Kyogo Furuhashi playing off the last shoulder ahead, there have been chances galore.

“It’s been great,” the former Motherwell midfielder said. “Everyone knows how good Tom is, he shows it in training every day. Playing alongside him and Cal, it’s two great players to get the ball off and just give them the ball and trust them.

“We have been playing the last couple of games with me and Tom as two 10s. We complement each other. If one of us goes forward, maybe the other will tuck in, or we will both go forward and bounce off each other.”

The 22-year-old had missed some good chances in earlier games so he was relieved to get his goals, slotting home the first before firing the second from 25 yards.

“It was a great night for the team and me on a personal level, getting my first goal of the season and the second as well,” he said.

“I’m just absolutely delighted. It’s been a long time coming and hopefully many more to come throughout the season.”

The goals were acclaimed by a sell-out crowd who packed out three stands at Celtic Park after Covid restrictions eased.

🟢⚪️ An emotional rendition of 𝒴𝑜𝓊'𝓁𝓁 𝒩𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝒲𝒶𝓁𝓀 𝒜𝓁𝑜𝓃𝑒 ringing round Paradise ahead of #CELFKJ. 💚#YNWA | #WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/z92Z1PzeoW — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 13, 2021

“A few years ago with Motherwell I played here a few times, but that’s the first time I have experienced a packed crowd as a home player,” Turnbull said. “It’s been too long.

“It was great, they push you forward and it’s great to have their backing. When times get tough they stick with you and once you go forward, they push you on.”

The crowd hailed a double save from Joe Hart like a goal as the England goalkeeper gave the Celtic fans a glimpse of what he can add to the team.

“I actually started laughing when it happened because it was two great saves in the space of two minutes and everybody just erupted,” Turnbull said. “Big Joe has been great since he came in and hopefully that continues.”

Celtic now have a chance to show how much they have improved in recent weeks when they host Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup two weeks after losing to the Jambos in the league.

“A few weeks ago we were still trying to gel together and get the right team together,” Turnbull said. “I think it maybe came a bit soon. But this time we will be ready and hopefully put things right.”

Postecoglou expects to have Liel Abada available after the Israeli winger missed the European win having pulled up in training with a minor issue.

Leigh Griffiths has been training after a calf injury while James McCarthy is working towards a debut and Christopher Jullien is still rehabilitating after knee surgery.