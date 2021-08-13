Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
James Rodriguez among Everton players self-isolating for Premier League opener

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 3.45pm Updated: August 13 2021, 7.15pm
James Rodriguez will not feature in Everton’s clash with Southampton at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA).
James Rodriguez is among five Everton players who are unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Southampton as they are isolating.

While Rafael Benitez, for whom the Goodison Park clash will be his first competitive match as Toffees boss, has not named all the players in the quintet, he did confirm Rodriguez was one of them.

Benitez will be able to call upon Dominic Calvert-Lewin – absent from last week’s friendly against Manchester United due to a knock – and Olympic gold-medallist Richarlison.

The signings brought in so far by the club over the summer are Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic.

Southampton expect to have midfielder James Ward-Prowse available for the trip to Merseyside.

Ward-Prowse has returned to training after carrying a knee problem, so should be involved, but Will Smallbone (knee) continues his own long-term recovery.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard completed a move to Leicester on Friday afternoon, but summer recruits Romain Perraud, Valentino Livramento, forward Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja could all be in line for a debut.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Nkounkou, Godfrey, Coleman, Allan, Doucoure, Gomes, Gbamin, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Kean, Gordon.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Diallo, A Armstrong, Forster, Stephens, Djenepo, Tella, Ferry, Obafemi, Walcott, Livramento, Broja

