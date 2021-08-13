Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Sport

Eoghan O’Connell fitness boost as Rochdale prepare to host Scunthorpe

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 4.01pm
Eoghan O’Connell could return to action this weekend (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Eoghan O'Connell could return to action this weekend (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Rochdale captain Eoghan O’Connell could return for their first home game of the Sky Bet League Two season against Scunthorpe on Saturday.

The 26-year-old returned to training on Thursday after sustaining an Achilles injury in a pre-season game against Fylde and is in contention to start.

Abraham Odoh is hoping to be involved at Spotland and Jimmy Keohane has been training with a brace on his injured shoulder so may be an option for manager Robbie Stockdale.

On-loan Birmingham forward Josh Andrews is in line to make his debut for the Dale.

Jordan Hallam is set to miss Scunthorpe’s trip to Lancashire as a precaution and will continue to work on his fitness.

Iron boss Simon Cox confirmed most of those who featured in the 1-0 Carabao Cup loss at Barrow came out of the game with no further injuries. Myles Hippolyte and Alex Kenyon picked up slight knocks but both are expected to be involved on Saturday.

Tyrone O’Neill (knee), Ross Millen (hamstring) and Aaron Jarvis (fitness) will not be available.

Goalkeeper Tom Billson was taken off at half-time in their opening day defeat to Swindon and is expected to miss out, although his injury is not as serious as first feared.

