Tottenham wait to decide on Harry Kane’s involvement against Man City

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will decide whether Harry Kane will be involved against Manchester City after Saturday’s training session.

Kane only joined in group training on Friday following his late return from holiday as he tries to force through a move to Sunday’s opponents.

New signing Cristian Romero will be assessed after his injury while Japhet Tanganga is fit after coming off in the last pre-season friendly with an abductor issue.

City are without midfielders Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) and Phil Foden (foot) as the pair continue to recover from injuries suffered at Euro 2020.

Record signing Jack Grealish could make his Premier League debut after featuring as a substitute in the Community Shield last week.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are all back in contention after returning to training this week.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Tanganga, Doherty, Aurier, Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Alli, Moura, Bergwijn, Gil, Son, Kane.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gunodgan, Rodri, Grealish, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, Doyle, Jesus.