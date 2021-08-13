Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Sport

Ross McCrorie optimistic about Aberdeen’s chances of European progress

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 5.45pm
Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross McCrorie is convinced Aberdeen have the quality and depth to reach the Europa Conference League group stages.

The Dons set up a play-off against Qarabag after beating Icelandic side Breidablik home and away.

The Azerbaijani side went through after a 2-1 aggregate win over Limassol, who beat Aberdeen over two legs four years ago.

The Dons are looking to seal their first group campaign for 14 years and McCrorie is encouraged by their early-season form.

“We are going to respect the opponents,” the former Rangers player told Red TV.

“Whatever team we are facing at this stage of the competition deserve to be there and they are going to be really good. They will have top-quality players within their team.

“But when I look at our squad this season we have a lot of quality and we have got depth there as well. It’s really exciting and we are all looking forward to it.”

The Dons first turn their attention to the Premier Sports Cup before next Thursday’s European first leg.

Stephen Glass will take his side to Fife to take on Raith Rovers in the second round on Sunday and the Dons are expected to have a full squad.

