Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams signs for League Two side Swindon

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 8.17pm
Jonny Williams has joined Swindon (David Davies/PA)
Wales international Jonny Williams has joined Sky Bet League Two club Swindon on a free transfer.

Midfielder Williams, who was part of his country’s squad at Euro 2020 and has won 28 caps in total, heads to the County Ground following his release by Cardiff at the end of last season.

Williams started his career at Crystal Palace and went on to represent Ipswich, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons, Sunderland and Charlton before his move to Cardiff, while he also played in Wales’ Euro 2016 semi-final against Portugal.

“Jonny Williams needs no introduction,” Swindon director of football Ben Chorley told the club website. “He really fits into our style of play with his energy, ball manipulation and all-round ability to change games.”

