Sport Edinburgh City claim first win of the season against Stenhousemuir By Press Association August 13 2021, 10.25pm Ryan Shanley netted for Edinburgh in the first half (Michael Regan/PA) Edinburgh City moved off the bottom of the cinch League Two table thanks to their first win of the season, a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Stenhousemuir. On-loan summer signing Ryan Shanley scored his first goal for the hosts as he slotted Robbie McIntyre’s assist home just after the half-hour mark for what proved to be the winner at Ainslie Park. Thomas Orr missed the chance to level matters when he saw his penalty saved just after the break. The defeat leaves Stenny without a league win this season as they dropped down two places to sit second-bottom after their opening three matches. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Leyton Orient pick up their first win of season after dominating 10-man Exeter Jamie Vardy strikes in first half as Leicester make winning start against Wolves Hearts boss Robbie Neilson expects ‘different ball game’ against Celtic in cup Thomas Frank proud after Brentford claim ‘crazy’ win against Arsenal