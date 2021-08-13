Edinburgh City claim first win of the season against Stenhousemuir

Edinburgh City moved off the bottom of the cinch League Two table thanks to their first win of the season, a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Stenhousemuir.

On-loan summer signing Ryan Shanley scored his first goal for the hosts as he slotted Robbie McIntyre’s assist home just after the half-hour mark for what proved to be the winner at Ainslie Park.

Thomas Orr missed the chance to level matters when he saw his penalty saved just after the break.

The defeat leaves Stenny without a league win this season as they dropped down two places to sit second-bottom after their opening three matches.