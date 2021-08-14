Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ange Postecoglou warns improving Celtic not to expect easier ride against Hearts

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 10.07am
John Souttar headed the winner against Celtic at Tynecastle (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has warned his players they cannot assume they will have it any easier against Hearts despite making clear progress since losing at Tynecastle.

Postecoglou’s side get a swift chance to avenge their opening league defeat when they host Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday.

Celtic have since scored 13 goals in three victories after opening Postecoglou’s reign with a Champions League exit at the hands of Midtjylland and a late defeat in Gorgie.

Kyogo Furuhashi has netted four times since making his debut off the bench at Tynecastle while Carl Starfelt has had more game time since his shaky beginning against the Jambos.

Celtic have also added Joe Hart, who almost brought the house down with a double stop in Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win over Jablonec, while Tom Rogic has been reintroduced to the Celtic midfield to excellent effect after some pre-season fitness issues.

Postecoglou agreed that his team were “definitely” stronger ahead of the second-round clash but Hearts will travel to Glasgow on the back of six wins from six this season.

“In the first game against Hearts I thought we were really competitive, we controlled it for large parts really well and they kind of nullified our threats a little bit,” the former Australia head coach said.

“But we have made some progress since then and playing at home is an opportunity to make an impact in the competition.

“I remember that day, Carl had only had one session, Kyogo met us at the hotel and a couple of the other boys hadn’t played pre-season.

“We are a bit further down the track, our football is improving a little bit but that’s not to say it’s going to be an easier game for us or one we will naturally dominate.

“We have got to work hard, Hearts are a good side, and it will be a good challenge for us.”

Postecoglou added: “Cup games are always different, they always have a little bit of an edge because you know it’s knockout and on the day the tie gets decided. It’s exciting, we are looking forward to it.”

