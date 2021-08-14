Late Luke Jephcott goal puts Plymouth on winning path in League One

Striker Luke Jephcott scored an 88th-minute winner as Plymouth beat Gillingham 1-0 to register their first Sky Bet League One points of the new season.

Chances were few and far between until Jephcott cut in from the right to send a rising drive past a diving Jamie Cumming.

The Gills’ best chance came in the fourth minute and required a reflex save by Argyle’s young keeper Michael Cooper to keep out Vadaine Oliver’s goalbound header from a David Tutonda cross.

At the other end Gills keeper Cumming did well to flap over central defender Dan Scarr’s header from Conor Grant’s superb free-kick.

All of Argyle’s best opportunities were crafted by Grant.

Panutche Camara came closest to connecting with Grant’s cross which flew across the face of goal just before half-time.

In the second half Grant went for goal himself but his 54th-minute effort flew just wide.

Mustapha Carayol tried his luck from distance but failed to test Cooper.

Grant – again – crossed for Jephcott but the forward’s header looped just over on 72 minutes.

Still Argyle pressed for a winner and Cumming had to go full stretch to tip Camara’s low drive around a post.