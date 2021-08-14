Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Late Luke Jephcott goal puts Plymouth on winning path in League One

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 5.03pm Updated: August 14 2021, 5.22pm
Luke Jephcott scored the winner against Gillingham (Simon Galloway/PA)
Striker Luke Jephcott scored an 88th-minute winner as Plymouth beat Gillingham 1-0 to register their first Sky Bet League One points of the new season.

Chances were few and far between until Jephcott cut in from the right to send a rising drive past a diving Jamie Cumming.

The Gills’ best chance came in the fourth minute and required a reflex save by Argyle’s young keeper Michael Cooper to keep out Vadaine Oliver’s goalbound header from a David Tutonda cross.

At the other end Gills keeper Cumming did well to flap over central defender Dan Scarr’s header from Conor Grant’s superb free-kick.

All of Argyle’s best opportunities were crafted by Grant.

Panutche Camara came closest to connecting with Grant’s cross which flew across the face of goal just before half-time.

In the second half Grant went for goal himself but his 54th-minute effort flew just wide.

Mustapha Carayol tried his luck from distance but failed to test Cooper.

Grant – again – crossed for Jephcott but the forward’s header looped just over on 72 minutes.

Still Argyle pressed for a winner and Cumming had to go full stretch to tip Camara’s low drive around a post.

