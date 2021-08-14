Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
First-half showing helps Accrington see off Cambridge

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 5.13pm
Accrington beat Cambridge (Dave Howarth/PA)
Two first-half goals gave Accrington their first League One win of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Cambridge.

Matt Butcher and summer signing Harry Pell were the goal heroes as United, who drew in their opening game, rallied late on, only for Joe Ironside’s goal to not be enough.

Stanley started strongly and Dion Charles crashed his shot against the crossbar on four minutes.

Wes Hoolahan missed two decent chances for Cambridge before Stanley took the lead on 14 minutes. Sean McConville fed Butcher in the area and he rifled home his second goal in two league games.

United striker Harrison Dunk was clean through but he dragged his effort wide and it was two on 30 minutes.

McConville was again the provider with a ball from the left which Pell headed home.

Cambridge got back into it on 79 minutes when Ironside’s 18-yard strike squirmed under keeper James Trafford and rolled over the line.

Then it needed a superb save from Trafford to keep out Liam O’Neil at the near post as Cambridge threw everything at the Reds defence.

