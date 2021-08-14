Kane Hester hat-trick helps Elgin humble Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs

Kane Hester scored a hat-trick to help Elgin beat Albion Rovers 3-0 as they climbed up to fourth in the cinch League Two table.

The forward netted two goals in the first half before grabbing his third two minutes into the second half to earn all three points for his side.

Annan beat Stirling 3-1, with Chris Johnston opening the home side’s account in the 22nd minute before team-mate Iain Anderson immediately got their second a minute later.

It was game on when Stirling’s Kurtis Roberts made it 2-1 in the 73rd minute but Tommy Goss sealed the win for Annan in the 85th minute.

The top-of-the-table clash between Forfar and Kelty Hearts finished 2-2, with Kelty still topping the table.

Forfar took the lead in the 17th minute when Matthew Aitken converted a penalty following a clash with the goalkeeper. Nathan Austin scored five minutes later for Kelty before Craig Thomson put Forfar 2-1 up on the cusp of half-time.

The Loons could not keep hold of their lead and Austin struck again in the second half to get his brace and a point.

The fixture between Cowdenbeath and Stranraer was postponed as the Blue Brazil did not have a sufficient amount of players due to self-isolation. An SPFL spokesperson said a further update would be provided “in due course”.