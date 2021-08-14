Sheffield Wednesday see off Doncaster in South Yorkshire derby

Sheffield Wednesday secured their first win and scored their first goals of the new season with a 2-0 triumph over South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster.

Darren Moore took the spoils against his former club thanks to second-half efforts from Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran.

Substitute Omar Bogle then hit an upright from the penalty spot for the visitors late on.

Doncaster carried the greater first-half threat, with Dan Gardner flashing a shot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s top corner after cutting inside from the left flank.

Tiago Cukur also lifted a free attempt on the Owls’ goal over from 10 yards after being expertly picked out by on-loan Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith’s cross into the box.

But the Owls improved considerably after the break, with Pontus Dahlberg making smart saves from Lewis Wing and Andre Green before Bannan curled an exquisite 25-yard effort beyond the Swede’s outstretched left arm to break the deadlock on 72 minutes.

Adeniran then made it 2-0 four minutes later when he found a vacant net from eight yards after Dahlberg could only push out Jaden Brown’s left-wing cross.

Doncaster wasted an 88th-minute chance to get back into the match when George Byers was adjudged to have handled Kyle Knoyle’s shot, but Bogle hit the base of Peacock-Farrell’s left-hand post and Ben Close was equally as wasteful, blasting wide from the rebound.