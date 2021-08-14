Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Salford held at home for second-successive week following Sutton stalemate

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 5.58pm
There were no goals at Salford on Saturday (Michael Regan/PA)
Salford were held at home for the second week in a row as Sutton ground out a goalless League Two draw.

The visitors produced the livelier start with Donovan Wilson stinging the palms of goalkeeper Tom King, who also had to be alert to deny David Ajiboye.

Salford summer signing Conor McAleny had already seen an effort blocked when he shot straight at Dean Bouzanis and the Sutton goalkeeper then produced a fine save to keep out a curling left-footed effort from Josh Morris.

On the stroke of half-time, the Ammies should have broken the deadlock as Matty Lund met Liam Shephard’s right-wing cross but fired his volley just wide.

The home side came close again after the break when a fine combination between Ibou Touray and Morris saw a tantalising Morris cutback evade everyone.

Against the run of play, the visitors almost took the lead with 20 minutes to go with defender Louis John heading the ball against the bar.

In a frantic finish, Lund and substitute Tom Elliott both came close with headers for Salford but Sutton almost snatched it when captain Craig Eastmond ran through but was denied well by King.

