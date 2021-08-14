Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tristan Abrahams winner earns Carlisle points at Swindon

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 6.14pm
Tristan Abrahams was Carlisle’s match-winner at Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)
Tristan Abrahams’ strike just before half-time earned Carlisle their first win of their season courtesy of a 2-1 triumph over Swindon.

Both sides traded blows early on but it was the visitors who took the lead through an excellent half-volley from distance by Joe Riley in the 13th minute that flew low into the bottom left corner, giving Jojo Wollacott no chance in the Swindon goal.

The Robins responded on the half-hour mark when Romoney Crichlow slid in the leveller.

Louis Reed swung in a free-kick that was nodded on by Dion Conroy across goal to Crichlow who got his toe on the loose ball to stab in for 1-1.

However, Carlisle reclaimed the lead in the 43rd minute thanks to Abrahams. The former Newport and Leyton Orient striker tapped in from close range after Swindon failed to deal with a long throw into the box which saw Jon Mellish have a shot saved by Wollacott and Abrahams knock in the rebound.

A bad afternoon got worse for Swindon when Kaine Kesler-Hayden was sent off late on.

