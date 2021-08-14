Rochdale and Scunthorpe share spoils from goalless stalemate

Rochdale and Scunthorpe lacked the sharpness up front to break the deadlock as they recorded a goalless League Two draw at the Crown Oil Arena.

Two sides who lost their opening games last weekend at least had the consolation of getting their first point on the board.

The home side had the better chances of the first half as Jake Beesley’s turn and shoot was kept out by Rory Watson, while a diving header from George Broadbent flew inches wide of the upright.

Dale goalkeeper Jay Lynch was on hand when Lewis Thompson smashed an effort towards the roof of his net but the best opportunity of the opening 45 minute fell to Danny Cashman five minutes before the interval.

Beesley allowed a low delivery to run past him into the path of the on-loan Coventry striker, but Cashman saw his side-footed effort beaten away by Watson.

Scunthorpe improved after the break without ever testing Lynch, while the home side continued to commit men forward but lacked the quality to unlock the Iron backline.

Abraham Odoh’s near-post delivery, turned wide of the post by George Broadbent, was the closest they came to scoring.