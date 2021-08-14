Mansfield continue their fine start to the season with victory over Newport

Mansfield made it maximum points from their first two games of the League Two season with a 2-1 home victory over Newport.

The first half burst into life with two goals in three minutes – both from mistakes.

With seven minutes gone George Maris won the ball back from a poor short corner and fired at goal where Joe Day should have done better as it curled past his dive.

But after nine minutes both James Perch and Farrend Rawson allowed a long ball to bounce over them and Robbie Willmott nipped in to lift the ball over Nathan Bishop.

But the Stags were back ahead after 43 minutes when Danny Johnson laid the perfect ball into the path of Ollie Clarke, who crashed home a powerful finish from 15 yards.

Newport pushed hard after the break and Chris Missilou fired just wide of the far post, Timmy Abraham flicked a header just wide and Bishop had to tip over a Finn Azaz blast after 61 minutes.

Danny Johnson might have avoided a nervy finish with a chance after 87 minutes, but Day denied him with his legs.