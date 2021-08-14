Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mansfield continue their fine start to the season with victory over Newport

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 6.46pm
George Maris scored for Mansfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mansfield made it maximum points from their first two games of the League Two season with a 2-1 home victory over Newport.

The first half burst into life with two goals in three minutes – both from mistakes.

With seven minutes gone George Maris won the ball back from a poor short corner and fired at goal where Joe Day should have done better as it curled past his dive.

But after nine minutes both James Perch and Farrend Rawson allowed a long ball to bounce over them and Robbie Willmott nipped in to lift the ball over Nathan Bishop.

But the Stags were back ahead after 43 minutes when Danny Johnson laid the perfect ball into the path of Ollie Clarke, who crashed home a powerful finish from 15 yards.

Newport pushed hard after the break and Chris Missilou fired just wide of the far post, Timmy Abraham flicked a header just wide and Bishop had to tip over a Finn Azaz blast after 61 minutes.

Danny Johnson might have avoided a nervy finish with a chance after 87 minutes, but Day denied him with his legs.

