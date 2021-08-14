Dimitri Sea making waves as he earns Barrow victory once again

Substitute Dimitri Sea left Hartlepool feeling sick as Barrow secured an exciting 3-2 win over the Sky Bet League Two new boys at Holker Street.

Dave Challinor’s side twice came from behind before French striker Sea, whose Carabao Cup winner earned the Bluebirds a second-round tie with Aston Villa,, struck the winner after 72 minutes.

Barrow made a perfect start to the clubs’ first Football League meeting in 49 years.

Offrande Zanzala, a scorer for Carlisle at Holker Street last season, celebrated his first goal since moving from Brunton Park after three minutes.

Hartlepool responded after 17 minutes as Tyler Burey also grabbed a first goal for his new club, heading home Jamie Sterry’s cross at the back post.

Bluebirds skipper Mark Ellis wasted a good headed opportunity to restore Barrow’s lead nine minutes from half-time.

But Josh Gordon did find the target for Mark Cooper’s side after 47 minutes, only for on-loan teenager Will Goodwin to level on his debut 14 minutes later with a well-taken finish.

Sea finally settled a lively battle with a close-range finish before he had to be substituted by ex-Pools favourite Luke James after suffering a concussion.

That led to 10 minutes of stoppage time but Barrow held on to give Cooper his first league win since taking charge.