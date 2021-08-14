Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021
Cove Rangers record first win as David Goodwillie boosts Bully Wee

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 8.01pm
David Goodwillie scored two goals to help Clyde beat Alloa 2-1 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Mitchell Megginson bagged a hat-trick to help Cove Rangers pick up their first win in cinch League One.

The 29-year-old striker scored goals either side of half-time to help the home side win 5-2 and move up to fourth in the table at the Balmoral Stadium.

Queen’s Park moved to the top of the table with a 3-0 win over Dumbarton at the the Energy Check Stadium.

Simon Murray put the hosts in front before Lewis Longridge and Liam Brown sealed victory with goals in the second half to make sure the home sides unbeaten record remained intact.

David Goodwillie notched a double in Clyde’s 2-1 victory over Alloa to help them pick up their first win of the season at Broadwood Stadium.

The 32-year-old former Blackburn striker rocketed a header past David Hutton and into the net to give Clyde the lead before scoring the winner just before stoppage time.

Falkirk edged past Airdrieonians to remain undefeated in the league this season despite being down to 10 men for the whole of the second half.

The visitors scored two first-half goals courtesy of Callumn Morrison and Aidan Keena before Steve Hetherington was sent off just before half-time.

Gabriel McGill replied for the home side but were unable to get the equaliser as Falkirk picked up the 2-1 win.

Graham Webster grabbed the only goal of the game for Montrose as they came out victorious against Peterhead at Links Park.

