Cove Rangers record first win as David Goodwillie boosts Bully Wee

Mitchell Megginson bagged a hat-trick to help Cove Rangers pick up their first win in cinch League One.

The 29-year-old striker scored goals either side of half-time to help the home side win 5-2 and move up to fourth in the table at the Balmoral Stadium.

Queen’s Park moved to the top of the table with a 3-0 win over Dumbarton at the the Energy Check Stadium.

Simon Murray put the hosts in front before Lewis Longridge and Liam Brown sealed victory with goals in the second half to make sure the home sides unbeaten record remained intact.

David Goodwillie notched a double in Clyde’s 2-1 victory over Alloa to help them pick up their first win of the season at Broadwood Stadium.

The 32-year-old former Blackburn striker rocketed a header past David Hutton and into the net to give Clyde the lead before scoring the winner just before stoppage time.

Falkirk edged past Airdrieonians to remain undefeated in the league this season despite being down to 10 men for the whole of the second half.

The visitors scored two first-half goals courtesy of Callumn Morrison and Aidan Keena before Steve Hetherington was sent off just before half-time.

Gabriel McGill replied for the home side but were unable to get the equaliser as Falkirk picked up the 2-1 win.

Graham Webster grabbed the only goal of the game for Montrose as they came out victorious against Peterhead at Links Park.