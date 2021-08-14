Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lucas Akins ensures Ipswich pay the penalty as Burton make it two wins from two

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 10.14pm
Lucas Akins’ late penalty secured victory for Burton (Jacob King/PA)
Burton maintained their 100 percent start to their League One campaign with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ipswich.

After Joe Powell’s opener and a Tom O’Connor own goal saw the scores level at 1-1 heading into the second half it was ultimately a game of two penalties.

Former Albion midfielder Scott Fraser denied by home goalkeeper Ben Garratt after Louie Barry had been brought down by the unlucky O’Connor and it proved to be a costly miss as Matt Penney’s foul on Powell with five minutes remaining gave Lucas Akins the chance to convert.

Having missed in the Carabao Cup shoot-out loss to Oxford on Wednesday, Akins calmly fired home to seal victory.

Powell put Albion ahead after 19 minutes, running onto Akins’ pass to slot the ball past Vaclav Hladky having seen two efforts blocked by the Town defence just a minute before as Burton cranked up the early pressure on the Ipswich defence.

Ipswich were level just three minutes later though, skipper Lee Evans curling a free-kick into a dangerous area and Albion midfielder O’Connor heading the ball past his own keeper under extreme pressure from Town striker Joe Pigott.

